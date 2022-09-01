Pashinyan administration to triple teacher salaries

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia can’t tolerate the “ridiculous” salaries paid to school and kindergarten teachers and has launched a process of tripling the salaries, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM said that this process must be accompanied with the voluntary certification process of teachers.

“Furthermore, this ought to be a continuous process and the certified teachers will have the chance of again getting their salary increased once every five years,” the PM said.

Regarding teachers who haven’t passed the certification process for several years, the PM said that these teachers won’t have the chance to retain their positions.

PM Pashinyan said that kindergarten teachers must also undergo the same process.