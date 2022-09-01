Armenia to implement inter-village educational complex program

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that many villages in Armenia have emptied out also because of the fact that since pre-school age children haven’t had any chance or prospect for proper education in those villages.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, the PM said that the parents preferred to leave the villages to create better education prospects for their children.

He said that the new kindergartens and schools which are being opened in villages will become the cornerstone of revival for several villages.

Pashinyan emphasized the inter-village educational complex program.

“We will implement such programs for villages which don’t have the sufficient numbers for having their separate school or kindergarten and there is a chance to bring the children of several villages together in one place. We will build new buildings, equip them, we will build new roads leading to these complexes, we will buy new school buses and we will ensure their right of receiving proper education,” Pashinyan said, adding that the program will also enable the mothers of these children to have access to education, to be involved in public and economic activities, which in turn will become a factor of political, economic and civilizational development of Armenia, and numerous families will overcome poverty through education and work.

“Talent promotion, discovering talents and development of protection mechanisms are of special importance for us,” he said.