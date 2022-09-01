Artsakh President, First Lady visit Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in Stepanakert for First Bell

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. On September 1, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, with First Lady Christina Harutyunyan, visited the Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in the capital and attended the ceremony of the First Bell, the Artsakh presidency said in a statement.



The Head of the State congratulated the teachers and students on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge and the start of the academic year, wishing them success, diligence and all the best.

At the same time, the President expressed conviction that the pupils will exert all the efforts to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills, will become literate and educated people, worthy citizens of their country, since the future strength and development of Artsakh is determined by that fact as well.