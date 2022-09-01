Knowledge and education are main pillars enabling countries to overcome challenges – President’s September 1 address

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan released a congratulatory address on September 1, Knowledge and School Day.

“Dear students, teachers and parents, happy September 1st, congratulations on Knowledge and School Day. The beginning of every academic year is unique and obligating for us all. In the era of modern changes, knowledge and education are the main pillars with which man, societies and countries must be able to overcome the most various challenges and problems.

Dear first-graders and freshmen, I would like to specially wish you peaceful course in this new phase of your lives where you must learn, acquire knowledge and experience and enrich the potential of our society, which is not only one of the primary guarantees of our country’s development and empowerment but also the precondition of the prosperity of our society and citizens.

I am conveying special congratulations to all teachers and academic staff, wishing good luck in your difficult and responsible work. You bear on your shoulders not only the working or specialized duties, but also the responsibility of developing a conscious and dignified citizen through giving high-quality education to generations.

Dear students, don’t forget that knowledge is your future, the road to big life. It will allow you to find your place in the modern world, do become dignified citizens and patriots of our country.

Dear countrymen, once again congratulations on Knowledge and School Day,” the President said in the address.