“Perfection of our educational system is today’s imperative” – Speaker Alen Simonyan’s September 1 address

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan released a congratulatory address on the occasion of September 1, Knowledge and School Day.

“Dear countrymen,

Happy Knowledge and School Day. The freshening and developing of knowledge doesn’t start or end with the academic year. It is a never-ending process and all its circles have their mission. The beginning of every academic year brings new expectations, new emotions and new hopes. September 1st is an important day for a parent sending their child to school for the first time, a student graduating university, for anxious freshmen who appeared in an entirely new world and aren’t easily adapting to their uniform, and for the teacher who is fulfilling their mission with honor. The ability to pass on knowledge is a great mission and tomorrow depends on it.

Dear countrymen, the perfection of our educational system is today’s imperative, the result of which is the strong state with patriotic and caring citizens.

I wish a good journey and successful academic year to school children, students and everyone involved in the education process,” Simonyan said in the address released by the parliament press service.