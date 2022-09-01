LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-22

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 August:

The price of aluminum down by 1.34% to $2359.00, copper price down by 0.79% to $7801.50, lead price down by 1.89% to $1950.00, nickel price up by 0.20% to $21411.00, tin price down by 3.63% to $22793.00, zinc price down by 0.65% to $3459.50, molybdenum price up by 2.20% to $34855.04, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.