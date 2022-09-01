“We’ve withstood numerous challenges with the light of knowledge” – Education minister’s September 1 address

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan released a congratulatory message on the occasion of September 1, the Knowledge and School Day.

Congratulating students and teachers, Dumanyan highlighted the role of education, noting “education is the foundation of any higher phenomenon; education is the guarantee for daily livelihood up to state security.”

“We’ve withstood numerous challenges with the light of knowledge, and today the existing challenges are putting the demand of new knowledge before us. And thus, continue being committed to our thinking of relying on knowledge and education, let’s work with greater vigor and responsibility in educational matters with the focus on the vision of a happy individual and blossoming homeland.”

Dumanyan added that the government supports each and every school child and student.

“We are in the phase of active educational reforms, be sure that everything is done to organize the educational process maximally effective for students, to worthily appreciate the teachers’ work and improve conditions. Once again, congratulations to all of us, I wish you a fruitful academic year, many successes and new achievements,” he said.