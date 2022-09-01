Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September 2022

US Open: Karen Khachanov advances to third round

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Karen Khachanov defeated Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the third round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Wednesday night.

The ethnic-Armenian Khachanov, ranked No 31, will face Brit Jack Draper next. 

 








