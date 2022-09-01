Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September 2022

Aram Hakobyan scores victory at 5th round of Dubai Open International Chess Tournament

Aram Hakobyan scores victory at 5th round of Dubai Open International Chess Tournament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess player Aram Hakobyan scored a victory at the Dubai Open International Chess Tournament's round 5 and now has 4 points.

Hakobyan is only one point behind the leader of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan shared the point in the 5th round.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]