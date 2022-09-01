Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September 2022

European Women's Individual Chess Championship: Poland’s Socko named winner, Armenia’s L. Mkrtchyan 4th

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess players finished performances at the European Women's Individual Chess Championship in Prague.

Team Armenia’s Elina Danielyan, Maria Gevorgyan and Mariam Mkrtchyan lost in the final round.

Only Anna Sargsyan scored a victory, while Lilit Mkrtchyan shared the score.

Lilit Mkrtchyan got the 4th place by scoring 8 out of 11 points with additional scores. Poland’s Monika Socko won the tournament.

Anna Sargsyan is 8th, Elina Danielyan is 16th and Maria Gevorgyan is 25th.

 








