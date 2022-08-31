Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of Serbia discuss issues related to regional and international security

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan received on August 31 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Serbia to Armenia Tatyana Panayotovich-Tsvetkovich.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the MoD Armenia, during the meeting, a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the field of defense were discussed. Suren Papikyan attaches importance to the cooperation with Serbia, particularly in the military-technical field. Ambassador Tatiana Panayotovich Tsvetkovich confirmed the readiness of the Serbian side to develop cooperation with Armenia.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to regional and international security, including the developments taking place around Kosovo, the situation in the border regions of Armenia and Artsakh.