Around 40,000 first-graders to start school in Armenia on September 1

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary data, around 40,000 first graders will start school in Armenia on September 1, the ministry of education, science, culture and sport said.

The ministry added that the final number of the 1st graders will be known on September 10 as the schools will complete the entry of the data into the electronic system.

 








