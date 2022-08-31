Investigators request court to jail ex-Artsakh military leader on suspicion of negligence resulting in fall of Shushi

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Investigators filed a motion to the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction on remanding into custody Lt. General Mikayel Arzumanyan, the former commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

The Investigative Committee spokesperson Vardan Tadevosyan said that Arzumanyan was arrested and subsequently released as the maximum arrest period expired.

Arzumanyan’s lawyer Yerem Sargsyan said that the court will examine the motion on remanding his client at 19:00, August 31.

Arzumanyan is charged with military negligence. Investigators said that during the war, in conditions of martial law, from October 30 to November 9 of 2020, Arzumanyan displayed negligent attitude for his duties during organizing the defense of the town of Shushi and nearby regions and failed to fulfill or improperly fulfilled his duties which led to severe consequences: enemy forces captured Shushi and nearby areas and the Armenian forces suffered casualties.