Avinyan explains bill on banning fireworks

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The entire meaning behind the bill on banning fireworks is aimed at prohibiting the use of the kind of fireworks at private events which disturb the residents nearby, Civil Contract Party Board Member Tigran Avinyan said at a discussion organized by lawmaker Sisak Gabrielyan, the chairman of the parliamentary commission on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport Affairs.

“I haven’t seen fireworks being used every day at private events in restaurants in any civilized city around the world,” Avinyan said.

Avinyan said that the authority to ban fireworks at any given event must be vested in the mayor of the given town or city.

“Regarding the responsibility part, we are heading for a strict licensing process. Presumably the licensed companies won’t be that many and the imported product will be registered. If fireworks get used in a restaurant it would mean that the licensed companies have sold the fireworks to someone they shouldn’t have or have smuggled the fireworks,” Avinyan said.

Avinyan said the problem will be 90% solved as soon as the restriction is enforced.