Armenian National Security Service conducts anti-terror drills in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service conducted anti-terrorist training drills on August 31 at the Sasuntsi Davit metro station and adjacent areas in Yerevan, as well as on board the Yerevan-Tbilisi passenger train.

“The results of the training exercises were assessed as positive, all necessary objectives were completed,” the NSS added.

“We call on everyone to treat the law enforcement agencies’ activities with understanding and provide possible assistance and use exclusively official news. At the same time, display vigilance and pay attention to unattended items in public areas and vehicles and notify law enforcement agencies,” the NSS said.