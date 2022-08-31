Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting kicks off in Brussels
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev launched in Brussels.
This is the fourth meeting of Pashinyan, Michel and Aliyev in this format.
The first meeting was held on December 14, 2021, the second one on April 6 and the third one on May 23, 2022.
- 15:14 Armenian National Security Service conducts anti-terror drills in Yerevan
- 15:07 Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting kicks off in Brussels
- 14:43 Education ministry awards developers of teaching program of Iranian, Georgian,Turkish and Azerbaijani languages
- 14:36 Russia continues working with Yerevan and Baku for unblocking transportation ties – foreign ministry spox
- 14:28 Ucom offers buying Xiaomi Redmi 10C at 2000 AMD/month and get gifts
- 13:45 EU seeks demilitarization around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
- 13:25 Gagik Sargsyan re-elected President of Armenian Ski Federation
- 12:25 Armenian, Indian FMs exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
- 11:45 Traffic between Armenia and Artsakh rerouted through alternative road
- 11:13 IAEA hopes to set up permanent mission at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
- 10:40 With uniquely matching interests, Armenia’s progress to be linked with India in "new world order" – researchers
- 10:32 India could play positive role in fair solution of problems facing the world and our regions – Armenian PM
- 10:17 STARMUS VI speakers to deliver lectures for Armenian students
- 09:56 Putin offers deepest condolences over Gorbachev’s death — Kremlin
- 09:46 Rafael Nadal earns grand victory in 2022 US Open return
- 09:42 Dubai Open: Armenian chess player Samvel Ter-Sahakyan scores victory at round 4
- 09:33 US Open: Alcaraz through to second round after Baez retires due to injury
- 09:30 European Women's Individual Chess Championship: Lilit Mkrtchyan shares 2-4 places ahead of final round
- 09:17 United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their diplomatic engagement
- 09:13 European Stocks - 30-08-22
- 09:10 US stocks down - 30-08-22
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-08-22
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-08-22
- 09:05 Oil Prices Down - 30-08-22
- 08.30-21:27 First patient infected with monkeypox dies in USA
21:48, 08.25.2022
3215 views 424 Turkish intellectuals call on the government to reveal the assassination plan against Garo Paylan
13:24, 08.26.2022
3182 views Evolution Of Stars: Polish artists to accompany audience to mysterious stage during STARMUS VI in Armenia
20:27, 08.26.2022
3047 views Top military of Armenia and Russia discuss the process of modernization and reforms of the Armed Forces of Armenia
00:08, 08.26.2022
3037 views Christina Aguilera to perform in Yerevan, Armenia
18:38, 08.25.2022
2567 views The new route of Berdzor (Lachin) corridor will be launched in the first week of September – Artsakh’s Minister