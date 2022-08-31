Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting kicks off in Brussels

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev launched in Brussels.

This is the fourth meeting of Pashinyan, Michel and Aliyev in this format.

The first meeting was held on December 14, 2021, the second one on April 6 and the third one on May 23, 2022.