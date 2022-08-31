Education ministry awards developers of teaching program of Iranian, Georgian,Turkish and Azerbaijani languages

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The authors of the teaching programs of Iranian, Georgian, Turkish and Azerbaijani languages for the public educational institutions’ regional language curriculum were awarded with certificates of appreciation of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan awarded the experts.

“Together we’ve started an important process with the purpose of learning and revaluing regional languages and our interests, position and challenges in this region. The 2021-2026 government action plan specifically mentions the organization of teaching of regional languages in various educational levels and for this purpose we began the work last year,” she said.

Andreasyan said that the ministry conducted a survey in May to find out whether or not there is willingness to include a 3rd foreign language education of any regional language in the curriculum in all schools taking into account the autonomy of the institutions. As a result of the survey, over 400 positive reactions were received, with most having noted their willingness to organize the teaching of Azerbaijani and Turkish languages.

Azerbaijani and Turkish languages will be taught in schools in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to Lendrush Ghumashyan, Nara Veranyan, Mariam Harutyunyan, Hasmik Samvelyan, Roza Hakobyan and Mushegh Khudaverdyan for the development of the Turkish-language program, Lilit Movsisyan for the Azerbaijani-language program, Asya Darbinyan for the Georgian-language program and Naira Petrosyan for the Iranian-language program.