Gagik Sargsyan re-elected President of Armenian Ski Federation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Sargsyan was re-elected as President of the Armenian Ski Federation for a 5-year term.

Sargsyan was Vice President of the ski federation from 2016 to 2021 and was elected president in August 2021 for a 1-year term.

The congress also elected a 17-member presidency composition.

Changed were also made in the charter and the official name of the federation was changed to “Armenian Federation of Ski Sport and Snowboarding”. The federation will from now on also oversee para-skiing and para-snowboard.