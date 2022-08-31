Armenian, Indian FMs exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Warmest congratulations to a good friend and colleague, FM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and the Government and people of India on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Very much value our strong relations and historic friendship and committed to enhancing cooperation in all areas”, the Armenian FM tweeted.

In his turn the Indian FM also made a post on Twitter on this occasion, which says: “Best wishes to FM Ararat Mirzoyan and the Government and people of Armenia on the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. May our long-standing friendship keep growing”.