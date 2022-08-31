Traffic between Armenia and Artsakh rerouted through alternative road

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Two-way traffic between the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia is already being conducted through the alternative road, bypassing the town of Berdzor, the Artsakh interior ministry said.

“The new Stepanakert-Goris road, which starts from the intersection of the Berdadzor subregion of the Shushi region, has been put into operation from 20:00, August 30. Russian peacekeepers are deployed along the road. Highway patrol officers of the Artsakh police and rescuers of the State Service of Emergency Situations are also on patrol here, ensuring the safe passage of citizens,” the interior ministry said.