IAEA hopes to set up permanent mission at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) set off on Wednesday from the Ukrainian capital towards the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to inspect for damage after shelling nearby sparked fears of a radiation disaster, Reuters reports.

The mission is being led by the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and comes after extensive negotiations.

"We are now finally moving after six months of strenuous efforts," Grossi told reporters before the convoy set off, adding that the mission planned to spend "a few days" at the site.

"We have a very important task there to perform - to assess the real situations there, to help stabilise the situation as much as we can."

He said the IAEA hoped to set up a permanent mission at the plant, which is being run by Ukrainian technicians. Grossi said one of the priorities of the mission would be speaking to them.

"That’s one of the most important things I want to do and I will do it,” he said.