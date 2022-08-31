India could play positive role in fair solution of problems facing the world and our regions – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India, the PM’s Office said.

The message reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I cordially congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our friendly countries.

I should praise the fact that the ties between our nations having millennia-old history have got a new impetus especially in recent years. The best evidence of it is the mutually beneficial cooperation that is growing and developing in various areas day by day. The political dialogue has activated, the Armenian-Indian inter-governmental commission is effectively operating, there is a close cooperation in education, culture, IT, defense, trade-economic and other sectors.

Armenia highly appreciates the caring attitude of Indian authorities towards the Armenian community, Armenian historical sites and heritage.

I hope with bilateral efforts we will register new achievements for the welfare of our friendly countries and peoples.

Your Excellency,

Armenia highly values the reputation of friendly India that is growing year by year in today’s rapidly changing world order because peace-loving and democratic India could play a positive role in the fair solution of numerous problems facing the world and our regions.

Armenia, like in the past, is ready to support friendly India in different international platforms.

I wish you good health and success, and to the friendly people of India – lasting peace and welfare”.