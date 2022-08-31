Dubai Open: Armenian chess player Samvel Ter-Sahakyan scores victory at round 4
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess player Samvel Ter-Sahakyan scored a victory at the 4th round of the Dubai Open International Chess Tournament.
Meanwhile, Aram Hakobyan lost.
The representatives of India and Kazakhstan are leading the ranking after 4 rounds.
The tournament will be held until September 4.
- 09:46 Rafael Nadal earns grand victory in 2022 US Open return
- 09:42 Dubai Open: Armenian chess player Samvel Ter-Sahakyan scores victory at round 4
- 09:33 US Open: Alcaraz through to second round after Baez retires due to injury
- 09:30 European Women's Individual Chess Championship: Lilit Mkrtchyan shares 2-4 places ahead of final round
- 09:17 United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their diplomatic engagement
- 09:13 European Stocks - 30-08-22
- 09:10 US stocks down - 30-08-22
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-08-22
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-08-22
- 09:05 Oil Prices Down - 30-08-22
- 08.30-21:27 First patient infected with monkeypox dies in USA
- 08.30-20:19 Former commander of Artsakh’s Defense Army arrested for negligent conduct during the defense of Shushi
- 08.30-19:14 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Head of the ICRC delegation refer to repatriation of Armenian POWs
- 08.30-18:57 PM Pashinyan leaves for Brussels on a working visit
- 08.30-18:55 Armenian, Azerbaijani Deputy PM discuss organizational and procedural issues
- 08.30-18:06 Henrikh Mkhitaryan being with "Inter" speaks of his talent. Luís Figo
- 08.30-17:23 Families of missing persons wait for answers about the fate of their loved ones – ICRC Delegation in Armenia
- 08.30-17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-08-22
- 08.30-17:14 Asian Stocks - 30-08-22
- 08.30-17:00 Portuguese football star Luis Figo in Armenia to join Digitain as brand ambassador
- 08.30-16:32 India-Armenia Conference held in Bangalore
- 08.30-16:10 Authorities release information on size of assistance for Surmalu victims
- 08.30-15:42 STARMUS VI: Brian May and Serj Tankian to perform Queen’s The Show Must Go On in Yerevan
- 08.30-15:32 Armenia’s Pashinyan, EU’s Michel hope for effective talks at upcoming Brussels meeting
- 08.30-15:18 IAEA inspection team arrives in Kiev — CNN
21:48, 08.25.2022
3174 views 424 Turkish intellectuals call on the government to reveal the assassination plan against Garo Paylan
13:24, 08.26.2022
3137 views Evolution Of Stars: Polish artists to accompany audience to mysterious stage during STARMUS VI in Armenia
20:27, 08.26.2022
2985 views Top military of Armenia and Russia discuss the process of modernization and reforms of the Armed Forces of Armenia
00:08, 08.26.2022
2983 views Christina Aguilera to perform in Yerevan, Armenia
18:38, 08.25.2022
2494 views The new route of Berdzor (Lachin) corridor will be launched in the first week of September – Artsakh’s Minister