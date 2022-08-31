US Open: Alcaraz through to second round after Baez retires due to injury
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Carlos Alcaraz is through to the second round of the US Open after beating Sebastian Baez 7-5 7-5 2-0(ret).
Baez had to retire at 2-0 down in the third due to injury, Eurosport reports.
Alcaraz, who is one of the frontrunners to win the US Open this year with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer not competing at Flushing Meadows, will play either Tallon Griekspoor or Federico Coria next.
- 09:46 Rafael Nadal earns grand victory in 2022 US Open return
- 09:42 Dubai Open: Armenian chess player Samvel Ter-Sahakyan scores victory at round 4
- 09:33 US Open: Alcaraz through to second round after Baez retires due to injury
- 09:30 European Women's Individual Chess Championship: Lilit Mkrtchyan shares 2-4 places ahead of final round
- 09:17 United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their diplomatic engagement
- 09:13 European Stocks - 30-08-22
- 09:10 US stocks down - 30-08-22
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-08-22
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-08-22
- 09:05 Oil Prices Down - 30-08-22
- 08.30-21:27 First patient infected with monkeypox dies in USA
- 08.30-20:19 Former commander of Artsakh’s Defense Army arrested for negligent conduct during the defense of Shushi
- 08.30-19:14 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Head of the ICRC delegation refer to repatriation of Armenian POWs
- 08.30-18:57 PM Pashinyan leaves for Brussels on a working visit
- 08.30-18:55 Armenian, Azerbaijani Deputy PM discuss organizational and procedural issues
- 08.30-18:06 Henrikh Mkhitaryan being with "Inter" speaks of his talent. Luís Figo
- 08.30-17:23 Families of missing persons wait for answers about the fate of their loved ones – ICRC Delegation in Armenia
- 08.30-17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-08-22
- 08.30-17:14 Asian Stocks - 30-08-22
- 08.30-17:00 Portuguese football star Luis Figo in Armenia to join Digitain as brand ambassador
- 08.30-16:32 India-Armenia Conference held in Bangalore
- 08.30-16:10 Authorities release information on size of assistance for Surmalu victims
- 08.30-15:42 STARMUS VI: Brian May and Serj Tankian to perform Queen’s The Show Must Go On in Yerevan
- 08.30-15:32 Armenia’s Pashinyan, EU’s Michel hope for effective talks at upcoming Brussels meeting
- 08.30-15:18 IAEA inspection team arrives in Kiev — CNN
21:48, 08.25.2022
3174 views 424 Turkish intellectuals call on the government to reveal the assassination plan against Garo Paylan
13:24, 08.26.2022
3137 views Evolution Of Stars: Polish artists to accompany audience to mysterious stage during STARMUS VI in Armenia
20:27, 08.26.2022
2985 views Top military of Armenia and Russia discuss the process of modernization and reforms of the Armed Forces of Armenia
00:08, 08.26.2022
2983 views Christina Aguilera to perform in Yerevan, Armenia
18:38, 08.25.2022
2494 views The new route of Berdzor (Lachin) corridor will be launched in the first week of September – Artsakh’s Minister