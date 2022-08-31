Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August 2022

US Open: Alcaraz through to second round after Baez retires due to injury

US Open: Alcaraz through to second round after Baez retires due to injury

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Carlos Alcaraz is through to the second round of the US Open after beating Sebastian Baez 7-5 7-5 2-0(ret).

Baez had to retire at 2-0 down in the third due to injury, Eurosport reports.

Alcaraz, who is one of the frontrunners to win the US Open this year with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer not competing at Flushing Meadows, will play either Tallon Griekspoor or Federico Coria next.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]