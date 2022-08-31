US Open: Alcaraz through to second round after Baez retires due to injury

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Carlos Alcaraz is through to the second round of the US Open after beating Sebastian Baez 7-5 7-5 2-0(ret).

Baez had to retire at 2-0 down in the third due to injury, Eurosport reports.

Alcaraz, who is one of the frontrunners to win the US Open this year with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer not competing at Flushing Meadows, will play either Tallon Griekspoor or Federico Coria next.