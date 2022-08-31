Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August 2022

European Women's Individual Chess Championship: Lilit Mkrtchyan shares 2-4 places ahead of final round

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The European Women's Individual Chess Championship is nearing its end.

Armenia’s Maria Gevorgyan and Lilit Mkrtchyan played against each other, with Mkrtchyan winning the game. Elina Danielyan and Anna Sargsyan ended their games in draws, while Mariam Mkrtchyan scored a victory. Meanwhile, Susanna Gaboyan lost.

Ahead of the last round, Lilit Mkrtchyan shares the 2-4 places in the standings.

 








