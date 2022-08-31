YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their diplomatic engagement and achieve a comprehensive peace agreement, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the Department of State, said at a press briefing.

Asked what are the expectations of the State Department from today’s meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that will be hosted by President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels, Mr. Patel said: “I don’t have any updates for you other than to reiterate what we’ve previously said, that the United States remains committed to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, and we urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their diplomatic engagement and achieve a comprehensive peace agreement”.