LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 August:

The price of aluminum down by 4.11% to $2391.00, copper price down by 3.63% to $7864.00, lead price up by 0.10% to $1987.50, nickel price down by 1.22% to $21369.00, tin price down by 4.44% to $23652.00, zinc price down by 2.34% to $3482.00, molybdenum price up by 1.24% to $34105.47, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.