Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-08-22

YEREVAN, 30 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.35 drams to 404.77 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.48 drams to 406.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.69 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.44 drams to 474.35 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 19.70 drams to 22790.17 drams. Silver price down by 0.21 drams to 250.06 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.