India-Armenia Conference held in Bangalore

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. India-Armenia Conference: Promoting Investment and Growth was held recently in the Indian city of Bangalore.

The conference has been organized by the Embassy of Armenia in India and the Indian Economic Trade Organization, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The event was attended by around 70 participants representing public, business, educational and healthcare sectors of the state of Karnataka.

The conference participants discussed with the Ambassador of Armenia the issues and prospects of the bilateral economic cooperation, presented several interesting proposals aimed at jointly implementing them.

In his remarks the Armenian Ambassador talked about the historical roots of the traditional bilateral political relations and praised the positive environment there formed over the recent years, adding that the mutual visits of the foreign ministers of Armenia and India have greatly contributed to it.

Ambassador Yuri Babakhanyan stressed the need for making all efforts to raise mutual recognition and trust between different Armenian and Indian companies. He called on the conference participants to actively participate in exhibitions and conferences in Armenia.

Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the end of the conference.