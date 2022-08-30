IAEA inspection team arrives in Kiev — CNN

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. A 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) led by its Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Kiev, TASS reports citing CNN.

The delegation was seen by CNN reporters in a Kiev hotel. No information is yet available on when the mission will arrive at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

The inspectors would assess the physical damage to the plant and check the facility’s security and safety systems.