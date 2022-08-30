Luís Figo arrives in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Portuguese former professional footballer Luís Figo has arrived in Armenia.
“I am delighted to let you all know that I am traveling to Yerevan, the capital city of beautiful Armenia”, he said in a video address.
Luís Figo said that he is looking forward to having fantastic time in Armenia.
