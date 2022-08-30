Russian peacekeepers already deployed on respective section of new route, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh have already been deployed on the 4.7 km road section of the new Stepanakert-Goris route, Spokesperson to the minister of territorial administration and infrastructure of Artsakh Viktoria Petrosyan told Armenpress.

“That temporary section of the new route connecting Artsakh to Armenia is completely asphalted. It will work with the same logic as the Stepanakert-Goris-Berdzor road. The new route is already operating and it will operate until the construction of the main section of the corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia. Currently, Russian peacekeepers are deployed there and carry out control”, she said.

The spokesperson added that the road will be serviced throughout the year by respective specialists and assured that there won’t be any problem with traffic regardless of weather conditions.

On August 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a regular sitting of the Security Council. It was noted that, according to point 6 of the Statement signed by the leaders of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation on November 9, 2020, the new route will retain the status of the corridor. Asphalting works on the 4.7 km road section temporarily connecting the route to the Goris-Stepanakert highway have been completed. As a result of the discussions, the Security Council made a decision that starting 8 PM, August 30 the communication with the Republic of Armenia will be carried out along a new route, via the territory of Berdadzor sub-region of the Shushi region.