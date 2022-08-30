Air raid sirens go off in US embassy in Iraq

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Air raid sirens went off in the US embassy located in the "green zone" of Baghdad, TASS reports citing SHAFAQ News.

According to the report, explosions are heard in the "green zone," where government buildings and foreign embassies are located. Meanwhile, Al Arabiya reports that rockets were fired at the "green zone."

A security source told Al Arabiya that multiple launch rocket systems were fired at the "green zone," causing the embassy sirens to go off.

No further details are currently available. There were no reports of killed or injured in the strike.

On Monday, hundreds of supporters of Shia imam Muqtada al-Sadr, who announced his decision to quit politics, have occupied Baghdad’s "green zone," where government buildings and foreign embassies are located, surrounded the Republican Palace and entered the building. Despite the nationwide curfew, clashes continue in the capital and a number of regions of Iraq. According to the latest reports, 20 people were killed in armed clashes, and over 300 were injured.