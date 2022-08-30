LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 August:

The price of aluminum stood at $2493.50, copper price stood at $8160.50, lead price stood at $1985.50, nickel price stood at $21633.00, tin price stood at $24750.00, zinc price stood at $3565.50, molybdenum price stood at $33686.59, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.