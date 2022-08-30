Dubai Open Chess Tournament: Armenia’s Hakobyan scores third victory
YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess player Aram Hakobyan scored his third consecutive victory at the 22nd Dubai Open Chess Tournament.
Meanwhile, Armenia’s Samvel Ter-Sahakyan again ended his game in a draw.
