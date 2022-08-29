International Atomic Energy Agency mission to assess damage to Zaporozhye NPP facilities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. After the International Atomic Energy Agency mission arrives at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, it intends to assess the physical damage to the facilities, to determine the operability of the main and backup protection and safety systems, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", the organization said in a statement.

"At the same time, the mission will take urgent warranty measures to verify that nuclear material is used only for peaceful purposes," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on its website.