Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 29, the PM’s Office said.

The sides congratulated each other on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, which marks today. They expressed confidence that the Armenian-Russian allied mutually beneficial relations will continue developing and strengthening in an efficient way.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin exchanged ideas about a number of issues of the Armenian-Russian agenda.

The situation around Nagorno Karabakh was also touched upon. In particular, the importance of consistently implementing the trilateral agreements of 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 was emphasized.