EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic Initiatives, reports TASS.

The issue has been discussed by the economy ministers of the Union’s member states and has been presented to the Eurasian Economic Commission in the platforms of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council.

EEC Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics Sergei Glazev said that it is proposed to build the work based on the consortium of national strategic planning agencies. “The purpose of the activity of that consortium could be the development of a general methodology for the assessment of investment projects, on raising the investment attractiveness and preparing investment projects”, he said.

The sides agreed to continue the work in that direction and proposed the EEC to develop a concept for creating the Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives and a draft agreement.