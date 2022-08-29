+40 expected in Armenia amid incoming heat wave from Iraq

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Temperature will rise by another 2-4 degrees Celsius September 1-3 with an incoming heat wave from Iraq, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia reported.

Daytime temperature will reach +38…+40 Celsius in Yerevan, in the Ararat Valley and elsewhere in the provinces of Aragatsotn and Vayots Dzor.

Clear weather is expected from August 30 to September 3 across Armenia and in Artsakh.