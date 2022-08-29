COVID-19: Armenia records over 2100 new cases, 7 deaths in one week
12:02, 29 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. 2124 new cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed over the past week (August 22-28), bringing the total cumulative confirmed cases to 434,398, the Armenian healthcare ministry said Monday.
1788 recoveries brought the total recoveries to 421,316.
7 people died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 8655.
The number of active cases stood at 2745 as of August 29.
6,131 tests were administered in the past week (total tests: 3,184,464).
