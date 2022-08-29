Nearly 140 amusement rides pass safety inspection

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. A total of 212 amusement rides are listed in the Ministry of Emergency Situations list of potentially hazardous industrial structures.

134 are located in Yerevan while the 78 are in other cities.

As of the latest data (2022 August), 139 amusement rides (89 in Yerevan and 50 in other cities) passed a general inspection and received the technical safety approval.

The Director of the Expertise Laboratory of the National Center of Technical Safety Martin Aslanyan told ARMENPRESS that all amusement rides will undergo the inspection prior to commissioning.

In the event of a given amusement ride failing the safety inspection, the conclusion is forwarded to the Urban Development and Fire Inspection Agency which bans the amusement ride until its standards are improved to match the regulations.

“In accordance with Article 11 paragraph 6 of the Law on State Regulation for Ensuring Technical Safety, every industrial structure, in this case the amusement ride, must undergo a technical safety inspection at least once a year, and it can be put into operation only after receiving the positive conclusion,” Aslanyan said.

Regarding the amusement rides which haven’t yet been inspected, Aslanyan said the previous conclusions on these structures are still in effect and the next inspections will take place as planned under the deadlines.

“As of this moment we’ve received a request for inspection from Gyumri city, the application is now being processed and the technical safety inspection will be carried out in approximately 5 business days,” Martin Aslanyan said.

According to Yelena Zohrabyan, the Director for Public Relations at the Urban Development and Fire Safety Inspection Agency, if the businesses ignore the ban on operations after failing the safety inspection they are fined 1,000,000 drams and face suspension.

Zohrabyan said they’ve received information on 41 amusement rides from the Ministry of Emergency Situations which hadn’t passed the safety inspection as of May, 2022. However, when officers arrived at the addresses for inspection it was revealed that a part of these structures were already decommissioned, while others were being reconstructed or under development.

Gayane Gaboyan