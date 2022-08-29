Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 August 2022

Armenia’s Aram Hakobyan scores another victory at Dubai Open Chess Tournament

Armenia’s Aram Hakobyan scores another victory at Dubai Open Chess Tournament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess player Aram Hakobyan marked his second consecutive victory at the 22nd Dubai Open’s 2nd round.

Meanwhile, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan ended his game in a draw.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]