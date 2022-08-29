Armenia’s Aram Hakobyan scores another victory at Dubai Open Chess Tournament
YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess player Aram Hakobyan marked his second consecutive victory at the 22nd Dubai Open’s 2nd round.
Meanwhile, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan ended his game in a draw.
- 10:01 Armenia’s Aram Hakobyan scores another victory at Dubai Open Chess Tournament
- 09:58 IAEA mission to reach Zaporizhzhya NPP this week
- 09:52 Civil Contract party makes additional efforts to hold upcoming local elections maximally free and transparent – MP
- 09:49 European Women's Individual Chess Championship: Armenia’s Maria Gevorgyan 2nd in standings after 8th round
- 09:40 Bill on assistance to Surmalu blast victims put into circulation
- 08.27-17:18 Armenia congratulates Moldova on Independence Day
- 08.27-16:58 Vayots Dzor Governor, Chinese Ambassador discuss possibility of creating center for teaching Chinese in province
- 08.27-16:53 President Khachaturyan sends congratulatory letter to Kazakhstan’s Tokayev
- 08.27-15:56 Armenian PM congratulates Moldova’s President on Independence Day
- 08.27-15:36 French, US ambassadors ignore Azerbaijani government’s invitation to visit Shushi
- 08.27-15:09 Japan pledges $30 billion in aid to Africa
- 08.27-14:54 South Korea, Poland sign $5.8 billion tank, howitzer contract
- 08.27-14:42 Statement will be released after upcoming Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting: PM’s Office on Hikmet Hajiyev’s remarks
- 08.27-14:24 Armenian PM sends congratulatory letter to Kazakhstan’s President
- 08.27-14:14 Iran plans to increase export volumes to Armenia up to $1 bln
- 08.27-13:58 Serbian president nominates Ana Brnabic to serve as PM once again
- 08.27-13:47 PM Pashinyan meets with leaders of extra-parliamentary political forces
- 08.27-13:38 Fire breaks out in Prague’s Central Military Hospital
- 08.27-12:03 Yerevan's "New Arabkir Park" renovated
- 08.27-11:59 Opposition to hold rally on September 2
- 08.27-11:51 Pakistan floods have affected over 30 million people - climate change minister
- 08.27-11:41 European Stocks - 26-08-22
- 08.27-11:39 US stocks down - 26-08-22
- 08.27-11:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-08-22
- 08.27-11:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 26-08-22
20:18, 08.23.2022
5064 views Russian Investigative Committee says other people might be involved in Darya Dugina’s murder
09:32, 08.22.2022
4109 views Armenia and EU have the opportunity to cooperate in all fields: Ambassador Wiktorin’s exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
19:26, 08.22.2022
3819 views No closure of local and interstate roads of Armenia is planned in connection with Azerbaijan- Nakhijevan transit. NSS
11:05, 08.22.2022
2734 views STARMUS V: Lunar dust allergy, alternatives to planet Earth and how the festival came to Armenia
21:48, 08.25.2022
2672 views 424 Turkish intellectuals call on the government to reveal the assassination plan against Garo Paylan