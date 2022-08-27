Armenia congratulates Moldova on Independence Day 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on the occasion of the national day - the Independence Day, the Presidential Office said.

“The centuries-old friendly ties between our nations, which are based on mutual respect and trust, serve as a firm base for the development of productive cooperation between Armenia and Moldova”, the Armenian President said in his letter.