President Khachaturyan sends congratulatory letter to Kazakhstan’s Tokayev 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Presidential Office said.

The letter reads:

“This significant day of the centuries-old history of the relations between the peoples of Armenia and Kazakhstan symbolizes a qualitatively new development stage in the context of inter-state partnership which is based on mutual respect and glorious traditions of friendship.

I am convinced that the joint efforts of all branches of power, as well as the civil society and business circles of our countries will provide an opportunity to exercise the entire potential of the Armenian-Kazakh cooperation, by enriching it with mutually beneficial economic projects, as well as new initiatives in cultural and humanitarian sectors.”