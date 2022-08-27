South Korea, Poland sign $5.8 billion tank, howitzer contract
YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS.Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said, Reuters reports.
The contract was signed in Poland on August 26 and is a part of the largest arms deal ever signed by South Korea.
