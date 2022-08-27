Fire breaks out in Prague’s Central Military Hospital
YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire that broke out in the Central Military Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, RIA Novosti reports.
The hospital staff and patients have been evacuated on time.
No casualties have been reported.
