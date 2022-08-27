Opposition to hold rally on September 2
YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The Resistance Movement will hold a rally on September 2 at Yerevan’s French Square, opposition Hayastan faction MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who is the coordinator of the Movement, said.
The rally will begin at 19:30.
- 12:03 Yerevan's "New Arabkir Park" renovated
- 11:59 Opposition to hold rally on September 2
- 11:51 Pakistan floods have affected over 30 million people - climate change minister
- 11:41 European Stocks - 26-08-22
- 11:39 US stocks down - 26-08-22
- 11:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-08-22
- 11:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 26-08-22
- 11:35 Oil Prices - 26-08-22
- 11:27 Global monkeypox cases pass 46,000
- 11:18 Armenian youth proposes several initiatives on education sector to EAEU Deputy PMs
- 09:54 Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan visits Kotayk province
- 08.26-20:27 Top military of Armenia and Russia discuss the process of modernization and reforms of the Armed Forces of Armenia
- 08.26-20:16 Winner of $1.33 billion in the US lottery did not claim the prize after 30 days
- 08.26-19:04 Deputy Minister of Finance, President and Head of International Cooperation Department of the SRC to leave for Indonesia
- 08.26-18:51 Yerevan Mayor and ADB representatives discuss the progress of road construction projects
- 08.26-18:09 Issues related to Artsakh’s security will be included in the agenda of Artsakh-Armenia inter- parliamentary session
- 08.26-17:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-08-22
- 08.26-17:14 Asian Stocks - 26-08-22
- 08.26-16:51 International Army Games 2022: Team Armenia participates in Elbrus Ring tournament for first time
- 08.26-15:52 No one cancelled OSCE Minsk Group’s mandate – MFA
- 08.26-15:42 Azerbaijani soldier fighting for Ukraine killed
- 08.26-15:28 Turkish dronemaker rules out selling Bayraktars to Russia
- 08.26-15:22 Eurasian market irreplaceable for Armenia’s economy
- 08.26-15:11 EAEU Prime Ministers sign 10 documents during Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session
- 08.26-14:42 Russia records highest number of daily coronavirus cases since March 12
20:18, 08.23.2022
4679 views Russian Investigative Committee says other people might be involved in Darya Dugina’s murder
09:32, 08.22.2022
3686 views Armenia and EU have the opportunity to cooperate in all fields: Ambassador Wiktorin’s exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
19:26, 08.22.2022
3503 views No closure of local and interstate roads of Armenia is planned in connection with Azerbaijan- Nakhijevan transit. NSS
17:16, 08.20.2022
3028 views Natalia Rotenberg nominated as candidate for Yerevan Mayor
14:45, 08.20.2022
2675 views Truck drivers block one of the traffic lanes of the Yerevan-Meghri road. the reason is highway weight station