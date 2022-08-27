Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August 2022

Opposition to hold rally on September 2

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The Resistance Movement will hold a rally on September 2 at Yerevan’s French Square, opposition Hayastan faction MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who is the coordinator of the Movement, said.

The rally will begin at 19:30.








