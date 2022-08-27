Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August 2022

Global monkeypox cases pass 46,000

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. More than 90 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 46,300 and non-endemic countries reported their first related deaths, Reuters reports.

Countries like Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador and India have recently reported their first deaths.








