Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan visits Kotayk province 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan visited Kotayk province on August 26 where he met with the residents of Voghjaberd community who live in houses which are located in a landslide zone, the government’s press service said.

According to the 2022 July 7th decision of the government, 241,897 drams financial support has been provided to 15 families of Voghjaberd living in a landslide zone in order to purchase an apartment via a respective certificate.

During the visit the Deputy PM was accompanied by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Kotayk Governor Aharon Sahakyan, Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan, Garni Mayor Tigran Poghosyan, Executive Director of the Territorial Development Fund of Armenia Artur Soghomonyan and other officials.

At the meeting with the Voghjaberd residents, Deputy PM Matevosyan assured that the government is committed to solving the problem stage by stage. The locals thanked the government for responding to the issue and for the decision to provide apartment purchase certificates.

During the visit the Deputy PM also got acquainted with the ongoing construction works of the sub-project on renovating the area nearby Garni Temple. The construction is expected to end in December 2022. As a result, there will be a parking for vehicles transporting tourists, the road leading to the Temple will also be renovated.