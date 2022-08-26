Deputy Minister of Finance, President and Head of International Cooperation Department of the SRC to leave for Indonesia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Minister of Finance Arman Poghosyan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan and Head of the International Cooperation Department of the State Revenue Committee Harutyun Azgaldyan will pay a working visit to the Republic of Indonesia (Bali) from August 29 to September 3 to participate in a high-level meeting “Supporting recovery through increased tax transparency”, ARMENPRESS was informed from e-gov.am website.

The Prime Minister instructed the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia to submit the report on the results of the mission to the Republic of Indonesia within three days after returning from the business trip to the staff of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.